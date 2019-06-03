Bronson Healthcare CEO Sardone to retire at end of 2019

KALAMAZOO — Frank Sardone, the long-time president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare, plans to retire at the end of 2019.

Sardone has been with Bronson for 31 years, and served as chief executive since 1996. He turns 62 in October and told Bronson staff in a message that “like others who reach this stage in life, I share the news with mixed emotions.”

“It has been my honor to serve as president and CEO of such an exceptional healthcare system and I am filled with gratitude and pride in all that we have accomplished together over the years,” he wrote in his message. “My wife, Susan, and I intend to remain in the area and you can be sure that we will continue to be Bronson’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Sardone informed Bronson directors last year that he intended to retire at the end of 2019. The health system announced the news today.

The health system’s board of directors retained recruitment firm Gallagher MSA Search to conduct a nationwide search for a new CEO.

“Frank has been an exceptional leader to this organization, a great partner and collaborator in the region and, throughout his career at Bronson, he has always put the needs of patients and families at the forefront of decision-making,” Bronson Board Chair Donald Parfet said in a statement. “His visionary leadership has guided Bronson to become a nationally recognized leader in quality, patient care, facility design, and service excellence, as well as the largest employer and leading healthcare system in the region.

“While we are reluctant to see him go, his retirement is well-deserved, and the board is certain the caliber of the providers, staff and organization he has built will attract a top notch candidate to carry his legacy forward.”

In his 32 years with the health system, Bronson has grown from a single hospital with outpatient clinics in the Kalamazoo area to a health system with four hospitals in Kalamazoo, Paw Paw, South Haven and Battle Creek and 90 locations in the region. Bronson has a medical staff of more than 1,400 people.