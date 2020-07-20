Specialty health center expands to Las Vegas

Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers for Amputation Prevention PLC has opened an office in Las Vegas, Nev., the practice’s fourth location and first outside of Michigan.

The outpatient endovascular center, led by Dr. Rick Bernstein and Dr. George Pliagas, offers comprehensive vascular, arterial and vein care. ACV Centers opened in Grand Rapids more than two years ago.

Dr. Jihad Mustapha, co-founder and CEO of ACV Centers COURTESY PHOTO

ACV Centers — which specializes in treating peripheral artery disease and complications from critical limb ischemia, preventing limb amputations — has two Grand Rapids locations and a Lansing office. The practice draws 10 percent of its patients from outside of Michigan.

“We are gratified that our patient-centered focus to care draws patients from across the country,” said Dr. Jihad Mustapha, co-founder and CEO of ACV Centers. “Opening a location in Nevada allows us to more easily serve patients on the West Coast and in the mountain states, enabling them to receive this life-saving care closer to home. We are one step closer to saving more limbs — and lives — throughout the country.”

As MiBiz reported in March, Mustapha and his partner and nephew, Dr. Fadi Saab, intend to open more ACV Centers around the nation.

“Our Michigan locations receive a high number of patients from across the country who need specialized treatments only ACV Centers offers,” said Bernstein, who specializes in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. “With our new Las Vegas office, we are able to give patients living outside the Midwest another convenient way to receive highly personalized care that addresses serious health conditions, prevents amputations and gives them their lives back.”