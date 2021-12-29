Spectrum-Beaumont merger, COVID-19 dominate most-read health care stories in 2021

The planned merger between Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health sent shockwaves through Michigan’s health care community, and aspects of the blockbuster proposal accounted for half of MiBiz’s 10 most-read health care stories in 2021.

Deep dives into the health systems by MiBiz and Crain’s Detroit Business, along with some vocal opposition to the plan over the past six months, also contended with top-read stories on COVID-19 surges and leadership changes at health systems.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most-read health care stories from 2021 based on web traffic. Thank you for reading.

— Andy Balaskovitz, managing editor











In this July story, Crain’s Detroit Business reporter Dustin Walsh took a warts-and-all look at Beaumont Health’s motives for — and how it could benefit from — joining Spectrum Health.

Dr. Hyung Kim stepped down as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in mid-March a little less than two years into joining the Trinity Health subsidiary. He was replaced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Biersack.

The spring 2021 COVID-19 surge caused a spike in cases statewide, particularly among young people, hospitals reported at the time.

The initial announcement of the Spectrum-Beaumont merger in June sent shockwaves across the state as the two companies plotted to become one of the biggest systems in the state.

Amid a major planned merger, Spectrum Health is also in the process of building a new 160,000-square-foot campus north of downtown Grand Rapids known as the Center for Innovation and Transformation.

Former Spectrum Health CFO Michael Freed was “stunned” when he learned about the health system’s proposed merger with Beaumont Health in June, and doubted the plan will achieve the intended goals.

The Pennsylvania corporation that Mercy Health partnered with to develop a new Kent County psychiatric hospital paid $122 million in 2020 to settle allegations of poor patient care and fraudulent billing to Medicaid and Medicare.

Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 pandemic cut deeply into Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s bottom line for 2020, the company reported a year into the pandemic.

Shortly after the Spectrum-Beaumont merger was announced, the Novi-based Economic Alliance for Michigan worried that the new health system would have considerable market clout that could lead to higher prices and result in higher costs for employers.

The seeds for what became West Michigan’s largest health care provider took root nearly three decades ago, March Sanchez reported in a deep dive of Spectrum Health.