Spectrum Health announces $151M in facility expansions, including new 11-story medical center in Grand Rapids

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional project details and comments from Dr. Daryl Elmouchi.

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health plans to spend $151 million to develop three new outpatient medical centers in downtown and rural markets north of Grand Rapids.

The largest element of the building plan announced today is a new 11-story, 240,000-square-foot ambulatory medical center that will rise at 221 Michigan St. NE, a site that’s part of the Butterworth Hospital campus and now occupied by Spectrum Health’s Cook Institute.

The new downtown ambulatory facility would consolidate 10 medical practices now spread throughout the Butterworth campus, including Spectrum Health’s heart and lung transplant and neurosciences clinics. It would also house clinics now staffed by medical residents and a simulation center for medical training.

Spectrum Health plans to begin construction on all three projects this coming spring or summer. The new outpatient center near downtown could open in 2024.

The health system plans all three developments as medical care increasingly moves from hospitals to lower-cost outpatient settings.

“Building and really focusing on outpatient care, and trying to keep care at a lower-cost setting and as local as we can, is incredibly important to us. So, these are three big investments to do just that,” Dr. Daryl Elmouchi, the president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, told MiBiz.

“It’s our commitment to West Michigan, being here and making sure we have the resources for the community,” Elmouchi said. “We are absolutely, 100-percent committed to focusing on value-based care and driving down the cost of care, and to do that we have to start investing more in our ambulatory facilities.”

Spectrum Health also plans to develop a 15,800-square-foot rural health clinic in Lakeview in Montcalm County that will house the Lakeview Family Medicine practice, outpatient rehabilitation, a walk-in clinic and specialty care. The clinic is targeted to open in the spring of 2023.

In Big Rapids, Spectrum Health plans to develop a 33,000-square-foot facility for the Big Rapids Family Medicine clinic, the market’s first urgent care center, outpatient rehabilitation, occupational health and other ancillary services now based in the health system’s local hospital. The facility should open in October 2023.

The Lakeview and Big Rapids projects have been talked about for years, Elmouchi said. The projects will significantly expand outpatient care in both markets that is “much less expensive for a patient, and they can get excellent care and oftentimes it’s much quicker,” he said.

“We need to have modern facilities in good locations to take care of people in an outpatient setting, keep them out of ERs and focus on preventative care as opposed to just focusing on hospitals,” Elmouchi said.