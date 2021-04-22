Spectrum Health approved for 130-bed long term care center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health plans to begin work soon on a new long term care center along Fuller Avenue.

The 130-bed facility would replace an aging Continuing Care center nearby on Fuller Avenue NE that Spectrum Health leases from Kent County. Planned for a nearly 10-acre site at Fuller Avenue NE and Cedar Street NE, the new 94,455-square-foot center would consist of 120 beds in private and semi-private rooms for long-term care patients who need 24-care, plus a 10-bed hospice unit.

“At Spectrum Health, we strive to provide the highest quality care in the most appropriate facilities. The proposed project at Cedar Street and Fuller Avenue will allow us to provide care in an updated, modern skilled nursing facility,” Spectrum Health said in a statement. “The building will be designed to be residential in feel and to blend in well with nearby properties in the neighborhood. Plans call for comfortable gathering spaces for resident activities and visitors, as well as several landscaped courtyards for residents to enjoy being outdoors.”

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission today granted approval of a special land use permit that Spectrum Health needed to proceed with the project.

Spectrum Health will begin construction “right away” with a goal of completing the project by spring 2023, said Alan Kranzo, the health system’s director of strategic real estate services. Once the Cedar Street Continuing Care, Rehabilitation and Nursing Center opens, Spectrum Health plans to turn the Continuing Care campus at 750 Fuller Ave. back to Kent County, Kranzo said.

Plainfield Township-based Progressive AE Inc. designed the facility for Spectrum Health.