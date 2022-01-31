Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health to close merger after receiving federal approval

Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health intend to close their blockbuster merger on Tuesday after federal trade regulators signed off on the deal.

The new health system created through the merger will use the temporary name BHSH Health, which will become the largest in-state health system based in Michigan. The new system will have 22 hospitals with more than 5,000 licensed beds, more than 300 outpatient locations, 11,500 affiliated and employed physicians, 64,000 employees, and revenues exceeding $13 billion.

“As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement today announcing that the merger would proceed. “Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health. We look forward to working with our physicians, team members, patients, health plan members and partners across our state to provide health care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

Freese Decker will serve as president and CEO of the new health system. Dr. Daryl Elmouchi will lead BHSH Health’s West Michigan operations, a role he’s held under Spectrum Health. Praveen Thadani continues as president of Priority Health.

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Southfield-based Beaumont Health announced their plan to merge and create a new health system back in June 2021. Executives initially hoped to proceed with the deal last fall, but the closing was delayed as the Federal Trade Commission took longer than expected to conduct an antitrust review amid a large backlog of merger applications.

Today’s announcement that the merger would close Tuesday also outlined the BHSH’s board and management structure that are made up of directors and executives from both health systems.

Beaumont Health Board Chairperson Julie Fream will chair the board at BHSH System. Sean Welsh, regional president for PNC Bank in Grand Rapids, will serve as vice chairperson.

Spectrum Health executives taking the same leadership roles with the new health system include Chief Financial Officer Matt Cox and Chief Legal Officer David Leonard.

The new health system will search for a president to lead the southeast Michigan operations to succeed Beaumont Health CEO John Fox, who retires at the end of this week.