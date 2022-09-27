Spectrum Health to break ground on orthopedic surgery and care center in Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan plans to break ground today on a new orthopedic outpatient surgery and care center in Grand Rapids Township.

The 117,000-square-foot Orthopedic Health and Performance Center located at 2770 E. Beltline Ave. NE will house five operating rooms at an outpatient surgery center. The facility will also include physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces, an orthopedic urgent care center, an indoor training area, and a basketball court, turf areas and a motion analysis lab for athletes.

The center is a joint venture between Spectrum Health and Arizona-based Atlas Healthcare Partners.

“This will be a special place of healing and mobility. In addition to treating injuries and disease, we will focus on prevention and performance optimization. Our goal will be to help people function at their very best. We are excited to offer this incredible resource to meet the needs of the community,” Dr. Jason Slaikeu, vice president and department chief for orthopedic health at Spectrum Health West Michigan, said in an announcement.

Spectrum Health targets the Orthopedic Health and Performance Center, which will be adjacent to its Integrated Care Campus, for completion and opening in 2024. The center is designed to transition many of Spectrum Health’s outpatient orthopedic surgeries and procedures — such as knee and hip joint replacements — now performed at its hospitals into a lower-cost setting.

A certificate of need application last year to the state estimated the surgical center would handle 3,059 cases in the first 12 months of operation and 5,640 in the second year.

“This facility will be the culmination of years of planning across all of our orthopedic disciplines, including joint care, trauma and sports medicine,” Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi said in a statement. “We already provide excellent orthopedic care and now we will have facilities to match, all in one convenient location.”

HKS Architecture Inc. and Hammes Co. designed the facility. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. serves as the contractor. An announcement from Spectrum Health did not list a cost of the project. The 2021 certificate of need application put the cost of the outpatient surgery center at $15.1 million.

The Orthopedic Health and Performance Center is the latest project development by Spectrum Health. The health system began work in August on a $37 million rehabilitation and nursing center in Grand Rapids. The 94,000-square-foot facility at 1226 Cedar St. NE will replace Spectrum Health’s aging continuing care facility nearby on Fuller Avenue that’s owned by Kent County.

Scheduled to open in the spring of 2024, the new Cedar Street campus will have the capacity to care for 120 long-term care patients, include five hospice beds and provide onsite dialysis care and therapy.