Spectrum Health cancels non-urgent, non-emergency appointments for 2 weeks

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health, one of the largest providers of health care in Michigan, today cancelled all non-urgent and non-emergency patient appointments, procedures and surgeries for the next two weeks.

The Grand Rapids health system took the action as its hospitals respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe this is the right step to protect our patients, team members and communities,” said Darryl Elmouchi, chief medical officer for Spectrum Health and president of the Spectrum Health Medical Group. “We appreciate the understanding of our communities as we navigate this unprecedented situation and strive to do what is right. We will continue to evaluate this on a weekly basis and will extend these closures as needed.”

Spectrum Health physician offices will contact patients “regarding next steps,” according to an announcement from the health system.