Spectrum Health CEO named among top women leaders in health care

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker was named one of the top 25 women in health care this year by an industry publication.

Freese Decker, who became Spectrum Health’s chief executive in September 2018, was named to Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare list for the second straight year.

Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker COURTESY PHOTO

“Honorees of the … award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives,” Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar said in a statement. “They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic.”

The award winners were selected from hundreds of nominations.

Modern Healthcare noted that Freese Decker “mapped out innovative strategies to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, including working with local manufacturers to ramp up production of personal protective equipment,” and that she “led an effort to get targeted messages to different populations, such as interviews between physicians and Black and Latino community leaders about the health impact of COVID-19.”

Spectrum also implemented curbside flu vaccinations and an advanced primary care clinic for seniors with multiple chronic medical, Modern Healthcare said. About half of Spectrum’s senior leaders are women.