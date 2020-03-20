Spectrum Health collecting protective equipment to sustain supply

Editor’s note: As a service to our community, MiBiz’s coronavirus coverage is available free to all website visitors. We encourage you to support our journalists by subscribing to our website.



GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health is seeking items like face masks and hand sanitizer in light of a national shortage of personal protective equipment for hospital workers and patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital system has reached out to some community partners and businesses for the items in order to sustain its supply.

“Many local companies have stepped up to make their supplies available for use by staff and patients at Spectrum Health,” Spectrum Health spokesperson Sue Krieger said in a statement. “We are grateful for their support as we continue to respond to the health needs of our community during this national emergency.”

On Tuesday, Amway Corp. donated hand sanitizer to Spectrum Health after rushing production. Coppercraft Distillery, also owned by the DeVos family, has announced plans to produce hand sanitizer, joining several other distilleries in the state.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence asked construction companies to donate their stocks of respirator masks to local hospitals and to postpone ordering more amid the shortage.

“We would urge construction companies to donate their inventory of N95 masks to your local hospital and forgo additional orders of those industrial masks,” Pence said at a White House briefing. “Those industrial masks that they use on construction sites are perfectly acceptable for healthcare workers to be protected from a respiratory disease.”

Spectrum Health asked Grand Rapids-based Pioneer Construction Inc. on Wednesday to donate masks; later that day, Pioneer secured 600 masks for the hospital system with its subcontractor partners Kent Concrete Co., Grand River Construction Inc. and Bouma Corp., Tim Schowalter, president and CEO of Pioneer, told MiBiz in an email.

Pioneer has also provided light towers for coronavirus testing sites along with Kent Concrete, Bazen Electric and MacAllister Rentals.

Businesses and organizations looking to donate equipment to Spectrum Health can contact Sarah Chartier at [email protected]