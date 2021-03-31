Spectrum Health details plans for 8-story office complex near downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health’s plan for an eight-story, 160,000-square-foot office complex on the north end of downtown goes to city planners next week.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission will decide whether to grant a special land use permit for the health system’s plan to build two parking decks of 420 spaces each and a 100- to 150-space surface parking lot as part of the planned Center for Health Transformation and Innovation.

In the planning stages for two years as Spectrum Health acquired the parcels in the neighborhood, the Center for Health Transformation and Innovation will rise on a 4.8-acre site along North Monroe Avenue and Ottawa Avenue, between Trowbridge and Newberry Street, and house about 1,200 Spectrum Health administrative staff now working at 26 leased offices in the city. The center also will house a training and a learning center.

“Spectrum Health is in the final design stages of an innovation and transformation facility in the North Monroe area which will support a vision of personalized health made simple, affordable and exceptional. More specifically, the facility will enable us to consolidate spaces and create efficiencies, co-locate functions and departments and establish a learning and innovation destination for Spectrum Health employees,” Spectrum Health CFO Matt Cox said in a statement to MiBiz. “The facility itself will lower occupancy costs as Spectrum Health will be able to not renew 26 different leases across the region. The Center for Transformation and Innovation will include a large meeting room with seating for up to 500 people and shared space for remote workers to come in for team meetings and work on selective days.”

Spectrum Health is finalizing costs estimates for the project and expects to break ground later this year with occupancy targeted for 2023.

The CTI will connect with the Brass Works building next door that Spectrum Health acquired late last year for $25 million. Spectrum Health previously acquired the Gill Industries Inc. property.

A pedestrian bridge will connect the CIT and the Brass Works building, which will “undergo some internal renovation,” according to Spectrum Health’s application to the city for zoning approval of the parking decks on Bond Avenue.

The CTI “will have a significant investment in pedestrian circulation through the Fairbanks & Bond corridors linking the proposed building, the existing Brassworks building, and the proposed parking with any future adjacent developments. The properties are also within walking distance to several bus stop locations,” the application states.