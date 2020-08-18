Spectrum Health names new president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health today named Dr. Hossain Marandi as president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Marandi, presently the president of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind., has 18 years of experience at two children’s hospitals. His appointment follows what Spectrum Health in a statement described as “a rigorous national search and interview process with a cross section of community members and hospital leaders.”

Dr. Hossain Marandi as president of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital COURTESY PHOTO

“I look forward to bringing my collective experiences to Grand Rapids and collaborating with other clinical leaders with the goal of continuing to provide exceptional care to families from across the region,” Marandi said in a statement.

Prior to Indianapolis, Marandi served as vice president of physician services and executive medical director at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa, Fla. A pediatrician, he succeeds Dr. Bob Connor, who retired in January after 15 years of leading DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“We were looking for a visionary leader who will engage the talents of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital clinicians and team members, and connect with the community,” said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, MBA, president, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “Dr. Marandi has dedicated his career to caring for children and has a passion for excellence and innovation. We look forward to his leadership and guidance at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for years to come.

Dr. Dom Sanfilippo has served as interim president for the eight months since Connors retired. He’s now associate department chief/pediatrician-in-chief at the 234-bed DeVos Children’s Hospital.