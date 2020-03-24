Spectrum Health requests donations of medical supplies

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health today became the latest health system to appeal for donation of medical supplies.

The Grand Rapids health system set up 14 drop-off locations that open at noon today.

“While Spectrum Health continues to maintain a supply of masks and other personal protection equipment for its patients and health care providers, we are working to stretch our supply and turning to the community because we anticipate the need will continue to grow,” the health system said in a statement.

Spectrum Health will accept donations of:

N95 Masks

Isolation masks (adult/child)

Masks with face shield/visor

Handmade or sewn reusable masks

Face shields

Goggles/safety glasses

Bouffant caps

Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes

Isolation gowns

Bleach wipes

Swabs (flexible mini-tip)

Pocket-sized sanitizer

Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)

A number of health systems across the state have put on the same appeals this week as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as MiBiz previously reported. Spectrum Health previously contacted community partners about donations.

Spectrum Health said that traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order that allows for an exception when providing necessities to “individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.” The health system asks donors to place donations in the bins provided at each location while maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others. More information is available on a Spectrum Health website. Spectrum Health is not currently accepting donations of 3D-printed items, other medical equipment, medications or blankets. For large donations requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation, you can email Spectrum Health’s supply chain team at [email protected].

Spectrum Health’s announcement and list drop-off locations and times is available at this link.

In announcing a stay-home executive order on Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cited the need to give hospitals a “fighting chance” to get on top of the pandemic.

“Our problem has been exacerbated because we’re still not getting what we need from the federal government. Last week, the president’s message was essentially we’re on our own until we get supplies. We just received our allotment from the federal government’s national strategic stockpile,” Whitmer said, noting the allotment went to one hospital. “With the exception of the gloves, the allotment is barely enough to cover one shift at that hospital — it’s not even a full day’s worth of shifts. While I can’t do overnight what the federal government should have done over the course of months in planning, my team and I are working 24/7 to secure the things we need.”

The state secured 3 million gloves, 4 million masks, “thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer thanks to Michigan businesses, companies and distilleries and Michiganders who are pitching in. While it’s a source of pride and is good, it’s nowhere near enough,” Whitmer said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated from its original version.