Published in Health Care
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s new 12-story outpatient medical center in Grand Rapids. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan’s new 12-story outpatient medical center in Grand Rapids. COURTESY OF PERKINS+WILL

Spectrum Health starts construction on new 12-story outpatient facility in Grand Rapids 

BY Wednesday, July 20, 2022 10:55am

GRAND RAPIDS — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan begins construction today on a new 12-story outpatient medical center in downtown Grand Rapids.

Part of $151 million in clinical projects that also include new facilities in Lakeview and Big Rapids, the 240,000-square-foot building will rise on the site of the former Cook Institute on Michigan Street, across from Butterworth Hospital.

The outpatient center will consolidate 10 medical practices now spread throughout the Butterworth campus, including Spectrum Health’s heart and lung transplant and neurosciences clinics. It will also house clinics now staffed by medical residents and a simulation center for medical training.

“Today we proudly celebrate the next evolution of Peter and Pat Cook’s vision to create a place dedicated to ‘helping healers heal,’” BHSH System President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement. “This new center paves the way to advancing medicine for the communities we serve and further solidifies the Grand Rapids Medical Mile as a destination for extraordinary care.”

Spectrum targets an opening for late 2024.

Perkins+Will in Chicago designed the new facility and The Christman Co. serves as the contractor.

Mark Sanchez

Senior writer, covers health care, finance and life sciences. Twitter: @masanche

