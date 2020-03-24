State requests medical supply donations from residents, businesses

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put out the appeal for donations Tuesday afternoon. Several hospitals this week — Spectrum Health and Metro Health in Grand Rapids, and Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo — have made similar appeals for equipment and supplies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and set up drop-off locations.

“Our brave medical professionals and first-responders are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and we must do everything we can to protect them and every Michigander we can from the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Right now, medical professionals across the state are forced to reuse face masks. This increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 during a time when we should do everything we can to mitigate it. We’re not getting the tools we need from the federal government, so it’s on all of us to work together to protect each other.”

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan grew to nearly 1,800, with the state reporting 24 deaths.

Among the items hospital need most are:

Hospital Gowns

Ventilators

Sanitizer (hand/wipe)

Gloves

Surgical Masks

Masks N95-N100

No-Touch Thermometers

“Our clinicians are working tirelessly to care for those affected by this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ chief deputy for health and chief medical executive. “They deserve to be able to do their jobs safely and these donations will help protect the health and safety of both providers and patients.”

The governor praised companies that have begun to produce personal protection equipment for health care workers or other items. She specifically cited how Holland-based Coppercraft Distillery and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City are making hand sanitizer, plus the Ford Motor Co. partnership with 3M, GE Health Care and the United Auto Workers to produce respirators.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Economic Development Corp.’s Pure Michigan Business Connect program expanded its online procurement platform to include suppliers “capable of filling health and human service needs across a broad range of product and service categories.”

In the COVD-19 pandemic, the platform connects producers with companies and organizations needing supplies such as personal protection equipment, food, medical devices, paper products and cleaning equipment.

“This is part of a comprehensive effort to ensure that every possible resource is made available to service providers, businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and others in the face of economic and operational hardships resulting from coronavirus,” said Mark Burton, CEO of the MEDC.

Organizations seeking supplies or have products to support the state’s COVID-19 response can find more information here.