Stryker acquires Florida-based sensor technology maker

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. acquired Dania Beach, Fla.-based OrthoSensor Inc., a producer of sensor technology for musculoskeletal care and total joint replacement.

In announcing the acquisition, the Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) said OrthoSensor’s technology advancement when “coupled with expanded data analytics and increasing computational power, will strengthen the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem.”

COURTESY PHOTO

“Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopaedics and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business,” said Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s group president for orthopaedics and spine. “Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drive improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

Terms of the deal, which was announced Tuesday, were undisclosed.