Published in Health Care

Stryker to acquire advanced imaging firm Mobius

BY MIBIZ STAFF Wednesday, September 04, 2019 11:58am

KALAMAZOO — Stryker Corp. said today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mobius Imaging LLC, a Massachusetts-based advanced imaging technology company for about $370 million in cash.

The all-cash deal for Mobius Imaging includes sister company GYS Tech LLC that’s developing surgical robotic systems, according to a statement. Under the terms of the deal, Stryker (NYSE: SYK) could pay another $130 million in contingent payments tied to development and commercial milestones.

Spencer Stiles COURTESY PHOTO

“This acquisition brings expertise in advanced imaging and robotics as well as a robust product pipeline that add to Stryker’s portfolio and will allow the Spine division to provide more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support,” Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s group president for orthopedics and spine, said in a statement.

Mobius Imaging, founded in 2008, is focused on integrating advanced imaging. Stryker expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter.

Read 253 times Last modified on Wednesday, 04 September 2019 16:21
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top