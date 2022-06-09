Trinity Health joint venture approved for 96-bed psychiatric hospital in Kent Co.

A joint venture between Trinity Health and Havenwyck Hospital Inc. will soon begin construction on a new psychiatric hospital in southwestern Kent County after securing final state approval.

The Southridge Behavioral Hospital, planned for a site near Trinity Health’s outpatient medical campus at 64th Street and Byron Center Avenue, is targeted to open in 2024. The new facility will accommodate up to 96 beds and include 60 adult inpatient beds and 24 geriatric beds.

Trinity Health and Rochester Hills-based Havenwyck Hospital said today that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued final certificate-of-need (CON) approval for the 60 adult inpatient beds, allowing the project to proceed. Havenwyck Hospital is a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services Inc., which owns Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids.

“With CON approval of the 60 inpatient behavioral health beds, we are eager to start construction of the new hospital as expeditiously as possible,” Diane Henneman, senior division vice president for behavioral health Universal Health Services, said in a statement. “Trinity Health has a strong reputation as an anchor in West Michigan and we are thrilled to partner with them in bringing more accessible care to more patients — ultimately improving and saving lives.”

Department of Health and Human Services staff in 2021 recommended Havenwyck Hospital receive CON approval for a $20.5 million project with 60 adult inpatient beds. Havenwyck Hospital had received prior approval for the planned geriatric beds that involved an $8.6 million project.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services appealed the Havenwyck approval, as well as state staff’s rejection of its competing proposal for a new $15.5 million psych hospital at its 68th Street campus. An administrative law judge in March upheld the 2021 recommendation by Department of Health and Human Services staff.

“We look forward to working with UHS to enable the availability of more inpatient behavioral health options in our region,” said Dr. Matt Biersack, president of Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. “It is a strategic imperative that we prioritize solutions for individuals in crisis presenting to local hospitals, including our Trinity Health emergency departments, as well as other referral sources. The new facility will be a receiving site enabling initiation of appropriate care, faster.”

Southridge Behavioral Hospital will employ about 170 full- and part-time employees, including physicians, nurses, therapists, mental health technicians, as well as administrative, dietary and housekeeping staff.

The publicly traded Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHT) operates 28 acute-care hospitals, 335 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care centers, a physician network and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. The corporation recorded $12.6 billion in revenues for 2021 with $987.6 million in net income.