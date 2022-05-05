Trinity Health Muskegon, nurses union agree to new contract deal

The union representing registered nurses at Trinity Health Muskegon has agreed to terms on a new contract with the health system.

Trinity Health Muskegon, formerly known as Mercy Health Muskegon, said today that the new four-year agreement with SEIU Healthcare Michigan took effect immediately following a ratification vote to approve the deal.

Terms of the agreement were undisclosed, although an announcement today from Trinity Health Muskegon said the deal “addresses nurse compensation” and that the “adjustments will increase nurse retention and support the recruitment of new nursing colleagues to the hospital.”

“This is an important step forward for the future of our hospital and the health care heroes who keep it running every single day,” Trinity Health Muskegon President Gary Allore said in the statement. “This result could not have been achieved without the hard work, time, energy and commitment from both parties. I am very pleased with this outcome, and I am grateful for everyone who had a helping hand in reaching this agreement.”

SEIU Healthcare Michigan for years represented nurses at the Sherman Boulevard hospital campus, and the Michigan Nurses Association represented nurses at the Hackley Campus. As Trinity Health Muskegon consolidated much of its care at the Sherman Boulevard facility and a new patient tower, RNs voted 373 to 333 in July 2020 for SEIU to have sole representation. The union presently represents 651 RNs in the bargaining unit.

Part of the Service Employees International Union, SEIU Healthcare Michigan represents more than 17,000 nurses and caregivers at hospitals, nursing homes and clinics throughout the state.

In late April, the Service Employees International Union appointed an emergency trustee and deputy trustee to oversee operations of SEIU Healthcare Michigan. The international union based the move on “substantial allegations of serious financial malpractice and a lack of basic internal financial controls and accounting practice in the Local, a breakdown of democratic procedures in the Local, and the inability of the Local’s top elected leaders to work collaboratively to remedy these serious problems and to carry out their constitutional obligations to manage and oversee the Local’s work for the good of the Local and HCMI’s members.”

In an April 29 message to members, Trustee Dian Palmer wrote that negotiations at the then-Mercy Health with technicians, service and support staff were continuing. The union also represents more than 1,000 technical and service workers in Muskegon, including ER techs, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, lab techs, dietary workers, and environmental services workers.