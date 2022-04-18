University of Michigan Health-West opens new Allendale outpatient medical center

ALLENDALE — University of Michigan Health-West has opened a new outpatient medical center in Allendale.

The 15,000-square-foot Allendale Health Center on Becker Drive at Lake Michigan Drive sits two miles from the health system’s existing location that opened in 2009. Since then, Allendale Township’s population has grown more than 28 percent.

The larger health center houses physicians in primary care, family practice, OB/GYN and sports medicine. University of Michigan Health-West also intends to rotate specialists into the office and may add even more care providers. As well, the new Allendale Health Center offers walk-in visits and same-day appointments, onsite lab services and imaging.

“One of our hallmarks is the comprehensive nature of our health care, from robust primary care to a wide range of leading specialties,” Dr. Rakesh Pai, the health system’s medical group president and chief population health officer, said in a statement. “We also emphasize making our expertise convenient to access, close to where our patients live. The new Allendale Health Center brings both objectives together.”