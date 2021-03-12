UV Angel installs pathogen control technology at Michigan State University

GRAND HAVEN — UV Angel has installed its pathogen control technology in high-traffic areas on the campus of Michigan State University.

Through a partnership with MSU, UV Angel has installed its UV Angel Clean Air units throughout areas of the school’s campus. The units harness the germ-killing powers of ultraviolet light to neutralize up to 99.99 percent of viruses, bacteria and fungi on surfaces and in the air.

The UV Angel Clean Air unit draws air into its sealed chambers where it is treated with high-intensity UV-C light and then cycled back out.

Installation locations for the units include student housing facility Wonders Hall and health clinic Olin Health Center.

Michigan State also plans to install the technology within campus athletic facilities, including the Breslin Center, Jenison Field House and the Duffy Daugherty Building.

“The recent pandemic continues to highlight the need to add engineered source-level controls at the point where contamination is occurring,” UV Angel CEO Tom Byrne said in a statement. “Michigan State is among leading universities in the country to install technology on campus that adds an important layer of protection against infection for students, faculty and visitors on campus.”

UV Angel reported seeing a surge in interest from industries like education, hospitality, food service and corporate office spaces throughout the year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the year, UV Angel announced a partnership with select McDonald’s restaurants in Dallas, Houston and Chicago. The restaurants installed UV Angel Clean Air units in addition to units that mounted directly to high touch areas like touch screens and keyboards.