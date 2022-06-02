West Michigan cancer care provider joins national network to build expertise

Becoming part of a national network of oncology practices gives Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan access to clinical and operational expertise.

A new partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based OneOncology — a consortium for independent community oncology practices — offers Cancer & Hematology Centers capabilities in analytics and clinical technology as well as national partnerships to share best clinical practices and expand services in cancer care.

Dr. Mark Campbell COURTESY PHOTO

With 700 cancer care providers at 181 sites nationwide, OneOncology also provides participating oncology practices a platform for group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation in an era of genomic medicine and expensive molecular-based oncology drugs.

Operating as part of a large, national network can generate needed cost and operating efficiencies in cancer care, said Cancer & Hematology Centers President Dr. Mark Campbell.

OneOncology’s technology and data capabilities “will place (Cancer & Hematology Centers) at the forefront of value-based contracting arrangements with employers and payers — a must to provide patient-centric, high-quality cancer care in our communities,” Campbell told MiBiz.

“In the new health care, if we’re going to save money, we want to try to hold costs down. But we have to do it by coordinating care, by using the right drug at the right time and on the right patient, and the delivery of care is really the only real weapon over the next 10 years that we have,” he added. “We’re going to be inventing new drugs and they’re going to be expensive, so we need to know for sure what’s needed on which patients.”

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan consists of 25 medical oncologists and 55 advanced practice providers at four offices in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.

The oncology practice also will participate in OneOncology’s OneR research network that can bring additional clinical trials to the market, as well as diversify the patient population in OneR-sponsored trials.

“Having a practice as prestigious and innovative as the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan further strengthens our partnership, which benefits all our practices,” OneOncology CEO Dr. Jeff Patton said in a statement. “The Western Michigan physicians bring their patients the best in cancer care services, including clinical trials and innovative therapies. We look forward to working with them to expand their service lines and ensure patients in Western Michigan have access to cutting-edge cancer care close to home.”