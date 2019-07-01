West Michigan Dermatology acquires Grand Rapids practice

GRANDVILLE — West Michigan Dermatology has acquired The Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids PC.

The acquisition gives Grandville-based West Michigan Dermatology, with offices in Grandville and Holland, a larger market presence. The Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids operates from an office at 750 E. Beltline Ave.

“It’s a great fit. The Derm Center offers many of the same dermatology services as West Michigan Dermatology, and our cultures similarly prioritize compassionate, patient-centered care and a commitment to excellence,” Dr. Gina Ang, a partner at West Michigan Dermatology, said in a statement.

West Michigan Dermatology provides diagnostic and treatment options for skin cancer and a variety of skin, hair and nail conditions. The practice includes The Skin Revitalizing Center, which specializes in skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, and anti-aging skin procedures.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.