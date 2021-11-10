West Michigan hospitals receive top ratings as state ranks 10th for patient safety

Most hospitals in West Michigan have earned an “A” or a “B” grade in a recent biannual report card on patient safety.

Hospitals in the region that received an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s fall report card on patient safety were:

Ascension Borgess and Bronson Methodist in Kalamazoo

and in Kalamazoo Spectrum Health hospitals Lakeland Niles, United Memorial, Zeeland Community and Ludington

University of Michigan Health-West (formerly Metro Health)

(formerly Metro Health) Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids

in Grand Rapids North Ottawa Community in Grand Haven

in Grand Haven Sparrow Hospital and Health System in Lansing

Earning a “B” were Bronson Battle Creek, Holland Community, McLaren Greater Lansing, and Spectrum Health’s Lakeland Medical Center, Big Rapids Hospital, and Blodgett and Butterworth hospitals in Grand Rapids.

Mercy Health Muskegon received a “C” in the fall report card after earning a “B” in each of the three prior report cards from The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety advocacy organization. The Leapfrog Group twice a year evaluates more than 2,900 hospitals nationwide based on metrics from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and issues a letter grade.

Statewide, 63 out of 88 hospitals in Michigan (77 percent) that The Leapfrog Group graded earned either an “A” or a “B” in the fall report card. Michigan ranked 10th in the nation for hospital patient safety, according to the report.

The Leapfrog Group awarded an “A” to 35 hospitals in the state and a “B” to 28 in the fall 2021 report card. Another 17 hospitals earned a “C” grade and two — Hillsdale Hospital and Hurley Medical Center in Flint — each received a “D.”

“Preventable medical errors are costly to patients and the Hospital Safety Grade is a great tool to understand which hospitals are dedicated to keeping patients safe,” said Bret Jackson, president of the Novi-based Economic Alliance for Michigan, which coordinates the report card in the state. “On behalf of the EAM and our members, we commend the ‘A’ hospitals for their efforts in keeping Michigan safe, especially during these difficult times.”