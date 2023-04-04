Whitmer vows to protect preventative care access after Texas court ruling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking state regulators to protect health insurance coverage for preventative services under the Affordable Care Act.

The Michigan governor on Monday sent a letter to the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services to take immediate action in response to a federal court ruling in Texas last week that struck down a provision in the ACA requiring insurance companies to fully cover certain preventative procedures, including cancer screenings and colonoscopies.

“Protecting access to affordable early detection screenings for colon and skin cancer, high blood pressure and other preventive health care services will save lives, reduce overall health care costs and ensure a stable, healthy workforce for Michigan employers,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The recent federal ruling striking down requirements for insurers to cover these services will put people's health at risk and could raise their bills.”

Plaintiffs in the Texas court case argued that certain preventative care requirements under the ACA, including HIV treatments, violated their religious beliefs. While other coverage, including covering the administration of vaccines, was not impacted by the court ruling, causing confusion.

The judge in Texas ruled the forced coverage unconstitutional and immediately vacated at least portions of the ACA requirement. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling.

Whitmer expects the state agency to issue guidance on which specific services will be impacted by the Texas court ruling, to work with insurers to ensure certain services are maintained and to develop a list of recommendations for how the state can protect services through legal, legislative or executive action, she said in the letter.

Whitmer and the head of the agency are in agreement that action must be taken.

“The recent court decision jeopardizes access to preventive health care services that allow Michiganders to address health problems before they become serious, when they can more successfully be treated,” Anita Fox, director of DIFS, said in a statement. “Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, DIFS will work with fellow regulators across the country, the industry, and any other partners as appropriate to ensure that Michigan families continue to have affordable coverage for these lifesaving health care services.”