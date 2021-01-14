WMed selects new dean

KALAMAZOO — Dr. Paula Termuhlen, the regional dean of the Duluth campus at the University of Minnesota Medical School, will serve as the new dean in May at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

The Kalamazoo medical school announced Termuhlen’s appointment this morning. She’ll succeed founding Dean Dr. Hal Jenson, who’s retiring after 10 years.

Dr. Paula Termuhlen COURTESY PHOTO

“Dr. Termuhlen’s leadership experience in academic medicine coupled with her interpersonal and relationship skills resonated with the medical school community and addressed the themes that emerged from the input gathered when the search process started early in 2020. We are confident she will be an exceptional leader for our institution,” WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement.

Termuhlen had been regional dean of the Duluth campus since 2015 and is a professor of surgery. The medical school has an enrollment of more than 130 students in their first two years and a 50-member faculty.

She previously served on the faculty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, and the Medical College of Wisconsin. At the Medical College of Wisconsin, she led the development team for the creation of two new regional campuses in Green Bay and central Wisconsin.

“I am excited to lead WMed into the next era of strategic growth while continuing to foster a transparent and inclusive culture of excellence,” Dr. Termuhlen said. “The medical school’s first decade of success provides a solid foundation for building future innovations in medical education, patient care, research, and service. I look forward to working closely with students, faculty, residents, fellows, staff, and community partners to take the medical school to national prominence.”

WMed hired Termuhlen after a nationwide search for a successor to Jenson, who informed the med school two years in advance of his plans to retire this year. The search drew identified 70 “highly qualified individuals,” said Montgomery, who chairs the medical school’s board of directors.

A 13-member dean search Committee selected four candidates for in-person and virtual visits in November and December, Montgomery said.