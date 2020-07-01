Zeeland hospital again ranks among top nationally

Spectrum Health’s Zeeland Community Hospital has again been named among the top 100 hospitals in the U.S., according to an annual ranking by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

The facility is among three total in Michigan to make the list, and has done so for the fifth straight year and six times overall. The first was in 1993.

“We are humbled and honored to be named a 100 Top Hospital for the fifth consecutive year,” Zeeland Community Hospital President Ron Lewis said. “A focus on safe, high-quality, compassionate care is central to our mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives. It is at the core of our commitment to those we serve. This acknowledgement represents the daily commitment of our passionate team of providers, staff and volunteers. Their genuine interest in providing the highest-quality and safest care drives our outstanding clinical, operational and financial performance.”

Other Michigan hospitals on the 2020 list are McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and St. Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor.

IBM Watson Health annually evaluates more than 3,100 U.S. hospitals based on performance metrics that measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. Metrics include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.

If every U.S. hospital performed as well as the 100 Top Hospitals, it would result in more than 106,000 additional lives saved annually, more than 49,000 fewer patient complications, more than $8.3 billion in inpatient costs savings, and about 23,000 readmission within 30 days of discharge, according to IBM Watson Health.

“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, IBM Watson Health vice president and chief health officer, said in a statement. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, the organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high-value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”