Adhesives manufacturer seeks new 200K-square-foot HQ in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES — Adhesives, sealants and coatings manufacturer Seal Bond Inc. is planning to relocate its operations and headquarters from Spring Lake Township to a new 200,000-square-foot facility in Norton Shores.

Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Moore & Bruggink Inc. is seeking site plan approval for an industrial facility on vacant property at 1251 E. Mt. Garfield Road along US-31. The request before the Norton Shores Planning Commission is on behalf of the property owner, Kentwood-based Grooters Land Development LLC. The Planning Commission will consider the request on June 8.

Seal Bond, which is currently located at 14851 Michael Lane in Spring Lake Township, would use the proposed industrial facility for storage, warehousing and light manufacturing. The property could hold another tenant, though Seal Bond would be the primary occupant, according to planning documents.

“We’re excited about the project and are hoping to bring it to completion and approval,” said Natalie Amrhein, industrial sales agent at Grooters Land Development. “This location will help (Seal Bond) gain efficiencies and accommodate room for future growth.”

Local officials previously approved plans in 2016 for an industrial building on the property, though the project never came to fruition, according to planning documents.

Seal Bond manufactures sealants for a variety of industries, including specialty construction. A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment.