Albion-based Caster Concepts acquires Southern California casters manufacturer

ALBION — Caster Concepts Inc., which designs and builds industrial casters and wheels for a variety of industries, has completed the acquisition of a Southern California company that expands it into the aerospace and defense contracting industries.

Albion-based Caster Concepts announced Monday it has acquired Los Angeles-based Aerol Co. Inc., which designs, engineers and manufactures casters primarily for the military, aerospace and energy industries. This includes a line of aluminum casters specifically designed for the aerospace tooling industry.

The acquisition expands on Caster Concepts’ product line of heavy-duty industrial casters, wheels and polyurethane tread.

“The acquisition is (a) strategic purchase (and) fits well with our product line and allows us to serve new customers while strengthening our work in aviation and government contracting,” Caster Concepts President and CEO Bill Dobbins said in a statement.

Caster Concepts plans to move Aerol’s operations to its home facility in Albion, located at 16000 Michigan Ave. Caster Concepts will retain Aerol’s design and engineering work, equipment and several members of its sales team. Aerol’s Southern California operations will close.

Caster Concepts also plans to expand its staff and manufacturing personnel and outsource the production of aluminum castings to a foundry in the region.

Terms of the Aerol Co. deal were not disclosed.

“Aerol’s reputation in manufacturing is well known in the industry, and its line of aluminum casters is unparalleled,” said Caster Concepts General Manager Andrew Dobbins, who has managed several of the company’s past acquisitions.

“Our goal is to build on their high standing, bringing in our top engineers and line workers to continue their mission of producing only the highest-quality casters, considered the Rolex of the industry,” Dobbins said.