Allegan insulation manufacturer plans 16K-square-foot expansion, 20 new jobs

ALLEGAN — A manufacturer of continuous insulation systems for commercial buildings plans to invest $1.1 million to expand its facility in Allegan.

Advanced Architectural Products Inc. announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a 16,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility, which is located at 959 Industrial Drive in Allegan. The company also plans to create 20 jobs over the next three years as part of the expansion.

“Advanced Architectural Products is pleased to expand in West Michigan through the growth of our existing facility in Allegan, which will permit us to increase our regional and national manufacturing presence,” company founder and CEO Matt Krause said in an announcement. “We greatly value the support received from Lakeshore Advantage and the city of Allegan in making this project a reality.”

Advanced Architectural Products partnered with Lakeshore Advantage, which assists businesses with growth products in Allegan and Ottawa counties, to coordinate the expansion effort.

Allegan officials approved a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption to support the project.

“We are fortunate to have Advanced Architectural Products expand in our community,” Allegan City Manager Joel Dye said in a statement. “Advanced Architectural Products is an asset to the City of Allegan and their continued growth in Allegan is not only a testament to their successful business under the leadership of their CEO Matt Krause, but also a testament to Allegan and their continued emergence as a hub for growing companies.”