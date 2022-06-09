Walker-based Altus expands production of in-demand telehealth mobile workstations

WALKER — Technology workstation manufacturer Altus Industries Inc. has expanded one of its marquee product lines as demand for telehealth solutions continues to rise across the country.

The Walker-based company, owned by Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Auxo Investment Partners, announced that it has expanded its line of Cameo telehealth carts, a rolling cart that carries either a tablet or monitor to conduct virtual visits.

Altus brought the original concept to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently released two new versions of the product. The latest version is designed to accommodate a range of accessories, including sani-wipe containers and baskets. The tablet variation also features a tablet lock to hold the charging cable in place.

“Our goal at Altus is to improve the delivery of healthcare by creating mobile equipment that best support healthcare workflows and patient experiences,” Altus Director of Sales Joe Hillebrand said in a statement. “Our team designed the new Cameo tablet carts for hospitals to provide improved virtual interactions such as tele-consultations, physician rounding, and translation services. The sleek design makes it easy for clinicians to provide real-time interactions that elevate the patient experience, lower the cost of care, and improve patient outcomes.”

The company also produces medication delivery, laptop, computer and LCD carts in addition to bed-side wall mounts.

The Cameo carts are designed for video conferences between patients, families and doctors. Medical facilities have also used the product for bed side language translation.

After entering the United States in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic fast tracked many of Altus’ projects for the under-supplied medical industry and inspired new product development, such as solutions for ventilators and virtual visits. Altus previously partnered with Rockford-based electrical engineers Byrne Inc. to create its first iteration of a virtual visit cart.

Meanwhile, Auxo Investment Partners acquired Altus last summer. The deal included Spectrum Health as a strategic partner for Altus.

Spectrum Health, which made the investment through Auxo, is one of the largest customers for the company’s mobile medical carts, mobile and wall-mounted workstations, and accessories that are used in patient rooms, surgical centers and continuing care, radiology and emergency departments.