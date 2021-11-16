Aluminum extruder awarded state grant as part of $30.4M expansion in Ionia County

OTISCO TWP. — Extruded Aluminum Corp. has landed $250,000 in state grant funding to support the manufacturer’s plans for a $30.4 million expansion near Belding.

The company, along with state and regional economic development officials, announced the $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant today.

Extruded Aluminum has acquired a 14-acre lot adjacent to its Otisco Township facility at 7200 Industrial Drive to support the expansion. The 176,000-square-foot addition is set to house additional production, handling and processing equipment to serve expanded operations to keep up with customer demand.

The project is expected to create up to 38 high-wage jobs ranging from inspection, packaging, material handling, maintenance and supervision positions. The expansion will be the ninth in the company’s history. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Indiana.

“As the market for extruded aluminum products continues to grow, we have to increase our production capacity to meet our clients’ needs,” Extruded Aluminum President Charles Hall said in a statement. “Our company has a long history in the Otisco Township community and continuing to grow our presence here is something we’re excited to be able to do.”

Extruded Aluminum Corp. was established in 1987 in Otisco Township and currently has 160 employees between EAC and its sister company, Aluminum Fabrication Corp. The company processes extruded aluminum products for a range of industries, including solar energy, material handling, truck and trailer, military and automotive.

“We are pleased to collaborate with our local partners and support the expansion by this long standing Michigan company, which adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in advanced manufacturing and workforce needs,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “With the help of companies like EAC, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”