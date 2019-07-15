American Chemical Solutions to open manufacturing plant in Muskegon

MUSKEGON — American Chemical Solutions plans to breathe new life into an idled chemical manufacturing plant on the lakeshore.

The 20-acre site, which previously manufactured functional dyes for use in thermal and carbonless printing applications, was slated to be dismantled prior to ACS’s acquisition, according to a statement from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The company, which acquired the site and production assets, plans to resume functional dye manufacturing at the plant, formerly ESCO Co. LP, and provide contract manufacturing services.

“We see a unique opportunity to create a strong, vibrant manufacturing business, one that will meet the needs of our customers around the world while helping to spur our city’s ongoing renaissance,” Dr. Todd Zahn, CEO of American Chemical Solutions, said in a statement.

American Chemical Solutions anticipates creating nearly 40 new full-time jobs and investing more than $15 million into the facility. The MEDC is helping to support the project with a $200,000 performance-based grant via the Michigan Business Development Program.

Daryl Todd, director of talent initiatives at the economic development agency Muskegon Area First, called the news “extremely exciting as it will not only revive a dormant chemical manufacturing facility that would have otherwise been demolished but will also bring significant investment and high-quality jobs to Muskegon County.”

“The confidence American Chemical Solutions’ placed in our community demonstrates the depth of manufacturing talent we have as well as the strength of the business-friendly environment we’ve created to attract new businesses,” Todd stated.