Amway cuts 45 management-level positions worldwide

ADA — Global direct-selling giant Amway Corp. has eliminated 45 management-level positions across various areas of the company.

The company confirmed to MiBiz today that the positions spanned the human resources, supply chain, legal, I.T., strategic planning, and finance departments. Amways employs more than 17,000 employees worldwide, including approximately 4,000 in West Michigan.

About 60 percent of the positions eliminated were based out of the company’s world headquarters in Ada, just east of Grand Rapids.

These layoffs come just a month after Amway announced plans to close two plants in West Michigan as part of a restructuring of its manufacturing operations, as MiBiz previously reported. According to a statement from Amway, these most recent cuts came after a review of global operations “to ensure investments align” with the company’s “strategic focus.”

The management layoffs and plant closures come after four consecutive years of declining revenue for Amway, as MiBiz previously reported.

News of the management cuts were first reported Saturday by WOOD TV.