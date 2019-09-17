Amway cuts 47 positions, more layoffs to come

ADA — Global direct-selling giant Amway Corp. has eliminated 47 information technology positions in another round of cuts to its workforce, the company confirmed to MiBiz.

The latest layoffs, which started last week, affect the I.T. division at the company’s world headquarters in Ada, east of downtown Grand Rapids, and other offices globally, according to Amway spokesperson Anna Bryce. The company will begin outsourcing more I.T. work to outside vendors, she said.

Amway global headquarters in Ada COURTESY PHOTO

Amway employs more than 17,000 employees worldwide, including approximately 4,000 in West Michigan. The company expects to implement more cuts to its local staff in the coming year, according to Bryce.

“As Amway continues to align all of its resources to meet business priorities, we can expect additional local job impacts to occur throughout 2020,” she said in a statement.

In April, MiBiz reported Amway cut 145 “back-office” positions in Ada following 45 management-level cuts in December. The company also closed two plants in West Michigan last year as part of a restructuring of its manufacturing operations.

According to the company, these most recent cuts came after a review of global operations “to ensure investments align” with the company’s “strategic focus.”

Sales for Amway rose 2 percent in 2018 to $8.8 billion, reversing a four-year slide, as MiBiz previously reported.