Amway executive joins Herman Miller board of directors

Office furniture manufacturer Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) has voted to add an Amway Corp. executive to its board of directors.

The Zeeland-based company recently announced that Amway’s Chief Reputation Officer Candace Matthews would join the board effective Aug. 21 and also will serve on the company’s Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Candace Matthews COURTESY PHOTO

Matthews was formerly Regional President for the Americas and Chief Marketing Officer at Amway.

She joined the global direct seller in 2007 and is credited for developing Amway’s consumer insights competency as well as the company’s corporate social responsibility and brand and digital strategies.

Herman Miller stated that Matthews would guide its Better World and Brand Management initiatives. Through the Better World Initiative, Herman Miller strives to create strong communities and healthy, inclusive workspaces through its products.

“Candace is a visionary and dynamic leader who brings extensive corporate social responsibility, consumer marketing and brand management expertise to our board,” Herman Miller Chairman Mike Volkema said in a statement. “Her insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our focus on becoming an even more consumer- and people-centric company.”