Andronaco Industries to relocate Oklahoma subsidiary to Kentwood

KENTWOOD — Manufacturing holding company Andronaco Industries Inc. plans to relocate its Conley Composites LLC subsidiary from Oklahoma to a new location in Kent County.

Conley Composites, which specializes in fiberglass pipe, fittings and valve manufacturing, previously operated out of Tulsa, Okla.

In a move to relocate the Conley Composites operation closer to its other divisions’ plants in West Michigan, Andronaco Industries purchased a facility at 4544 Broadmoor Ave. in Kentwood. The company in August 2018 paid $1.4 million for the facility, according to property records.

Grand Rapids-based economic development firm The Right Place Inc. helped Andronaco in finding the new location.

“The decision to relocate Conley Composites to the same area as our other manufacturing subsidiaries made logistical sense for our company,” Ron Andronaco, president and CEO of Andronaco Industries, said in a statement.

Andronaco plans to rehabilitate an existing 30,000-square-foot building and move in all its equipment from the Oklahoma site.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $320,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to support the expansion. The city of Kentwood is considering a tax abatement for the project.

The expansion is expected to result in the creation of 64 jobs and an overall capital investment of $3.3 million.

Andronaco Industries operates a family of manufacturing companies that specialize in engineered products, specialty systems and services for the pharmaceutical, chemical, steel, wastewater and energy industries. It has locations in Michigan, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and France.

Across three facilities in Kentwood, Andronaco Industries’ subsidiaries employ 195 people.

In January, the company said that its Endurance Composites LLC subsidiary acquired the composite tank, pipe and fittings operations from Houston, Texas-based Enduro Composites Inc.

Endurance will continue the operations at an 80,000-square-foot facility in Pearland, Texas, near Houston, according to a statement.

Terms of the deal, which closed Jan. 10 and included the Vesca Plastics brand, were not disclosed.