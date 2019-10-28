Aquest Machining plans $1.3 million expansion in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Manufacturer Aquest Machining & Assembly plans to invest an estimated $1.3 million into an expansion of its current location in Greenville.

The full-service fabrication and machining company plans to establish sheet metal fabrication operations involving laser cutting and forming at the facility, which will be made possible by a 7,500-square-foot expansion of its current building. The growth is expected to result in the creation of 12 jobs. The company currently has a 27-person workforce.

In recent years, Aquest Machining has seen sales growth and increased its workforce by nearly 40 percent, according to a statement. The company was acquired by FabX Industries Inc. in 2018.

“Aquest Machining has grown and evolved significantly over the years to better serve our clients, largely due in part to the high-caliber, dedicated team we’ve developed here in West Michigan,” Gopi Ganta, president and CEO or FabX Industries, said in a statement.

The company tapped into resources at The Right Place Inc., a Grand Rapids-based economic development association, and the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which is supporting the expansion with a $60,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The City of Greenville is considering supporting the project through the approval of an industrial facilities tax abatement.

“For more than two decades, Aquest Machining has played a significant role in our community,” Greenville City Manager George Bosanic said in a statement. “We are excited to support them as they expand into new markets and create additional opportunities for our residents.”