Auto parts manufacturer to close two Battle Creek facilities

BATTLE CREEK — Auto parts manufacturer Marley Precision, Inc. submitted a letter to the city and state this week announcing plans to permanently close both of its facilities this fall.

By doing so, the Japanese company — which specializes in manufacturing and supplying direct fuel injection components — will displace all 57 employees employed at those facilities, located at 455 Fritz Keiper Blvd. and 1255 Hill Brady Road in Battle Creek. Both are located in the Fort Custer Industrial Park.

In the letter directed to both the state and Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, Marley Precision Administration Vice President Beth Brown explained that the company plans on shuttering the Hill Brady Road location on Oct. 9 and the facility on Fritz Keiper Road — its original home — on Nov. 13.Marley Precision plans to complete the separation by Dec. 18.

Owned by Japan’s Maurei Industries Co., LTD., Marley Precision began operations in Battle Creek in 1995. In 2014, Marley Precision invested in the Hill Brady Road facility, which featured air compression and oil storage rooms.

The company and economic development organization Battle Creek Unlimited could not immediately be reached for comment.