Auto supplier GHSP names new president

HOLLAND — GHSP Inc., a manufacturer of control systems and technology solutions, named a new president today.

The Holland-based company, which serves as a supplier to the automotive, appliance and technology industries, brought on Dan Dawiedczyk as its latest president, tasked with scaling, developing and managing GHSP’s automotive business.

Dan Dawiedczyk COURTESY PHOTO

Dawiedczyk has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He joined GHSP after a tenure with Troy-based Aptiv PLC, where he was vice president and managing director for the company’s Americas connection systems.

Aptiv, a $14 billion global company, develops software and systems for the automotive industry. During his tenure with the firm, Dawiedczyk oversaw the launch of multiple products.

“I’m thrilled to join GHSP and take on an opportunity to lead a company with such a rich history of innovation that dates back nearly 100 years,” Dawiedczyk said in a statement. “The technologies and innovations developed by GHSP are helping to drive both the automotive and appliance industries forward. The company is positioned well for substantial growth and I look forward to helping direct the next chapter of innovation at GHSP.”

Dawiedczyk takes over for Thomas Rizzi, who was CEO of GHSP and also executive vice president and COO of closely held parent company JSJ Corporation, which is based in Grand Haven.

GHSP told MiBiz that Rizzi has “moved on to pursue other opportunities.”

“Dan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified for this critical role,” JSJ Chairman and CEO Nelson Jacobson said in a statement. “His firm grasp of the vital importance of technology will be of great benefit as he assumes leadership of GHSP.”