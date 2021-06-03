Autocam Medical plans new $60M HQ, production facility in Kentwood

KENTWOOD — Autocam Medical Devices LLC plans to invest $60 million over the next three years to expand production capacity in West Michigan.

The producer of surgical and medical components and devices expects to build a new 100,000-square-foot global headquarters and production facility at Broadmoor Avenue and 36th Street in Kentwood. Autocam Medical is working Grand Rapids-based AMDG Architects Inc. to design the facility. Pioneer Construction Co., also of Grand Rapids, will handle the build-out.

The company expects the expansion will create an additional 250 jobs. Autocam Medical has already started hiring and expects to increase its recruiting efforts significantly over the next year.

“We decided to locate this new plant in West Michigan because even in a tight labor market, we have been able to find highly qualified team members. We believe the workforce here has allowed us to develop advanced technology that brings cost effective solutions to our customers, therefore enabling us to be among the best medical device contract manufacturers in the world,” President and CEO John Kennedy said in a statement. “We have built the company around the value of investing in our people and their growth. The company’s success is due to the knowledge that the employees bring to Autocam Medical every day.”

Autocam Medical, which has doubled its revenue and employment in the Kentwood location over the last five years, will add skilled machinists, engineers and technicians.

The new facility should open in January 2022. The company plans to continue operating an existing production facility in Kentwood. The present headquarters will house Autocam Medical’s Area Improvement Team that focuses on continuous improvement.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to note the architect and contractor working on the project.