Big Rapids auto supplier plans 60 permanent layoffs in coming months

BIG RAPIDS — A local auto supplier plans to permanently lay off 60 employees this summer, citing a loss of work in a notice to state officials.

Big Rapids-based Fluid Routing Solutions LLC, which is part of a robust portfolio of manufacturing companies owned by Cleveland-based and publicly traded Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., sent a letter to inform the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity of the impending layoffs in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

Fluid Routing — which manufacturers parts to transport and route fluid, fuel and gas in vehicles — stated in its letter that it will “experience a reduction in its workforce due to a loss of work.” All of the affected employees work at the company’s Big Rapids facility located at 600 N. DeKrafft Ave.

The letter also states that 45 of the 60 affected employees whose terms and conditions of employment are governed by a collective bargaining agreement will have bumping rights.

The company on July 1 plans to lay off 28 general production employees in addition to five employees who hold a variety of other roles. In a second wave of layoffs, slated for Sept. 1, Fluid Routing intends to lay off 27 additional employees, the majority of them serving in service, skilled trades and engineering services, according to the letter.

A company official did not respond to a request for comment.

Fluid Routing Solutions also issued mass layoffs a couple of years ago, but under far different circumstances. In the spring of 2020, the company — like many others — temporarily laid off 150 of its workers, citing the hardships that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing shutdowns of various businesses.