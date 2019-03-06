Bissell to invest $10 million to expand HQ in Walker

WALKER — Floor care product company Bissell Inc. plans to invest $10 million into an expansion project at its corporate headquarters.

For Walker-based Bissell, the expansion comes amid a period of sustained revenue growth and additional employees at its offices, located at 2345 Walker Ave. NW, according to a statement.

The company, which currently employs 490 people in West Michigan, ran out of space at the facility, and plans to use the 25,000-square-foot addition for offices. The project will make way for about 100 new jobs, the company said.

“Grand Rapids, and it’s [sic] healthy business environment, have been integral to Bissell operations for over 140 years,” Bissell Chairman and CEO Mark Bissell said in a statement.

Bissell considered spreading the positions over other existing sites in Illinois and North Carolina, according to a statement from The Right Place Inc., which helped the company access state and local incentives. They include a $500,000 performance-based grant through the Michigan Business Development Program, which is administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The city of Walker is considering a tax abatement for the project.