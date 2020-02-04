Bradford White subsidiary expands in Niles

NILES — Niles Steel Tank Co. has completed an 85,000-square-foot facility to grow manufacturing capacity for its Alloy Works specialty division that makes stainless steel vessels.

The expansion allows the company to better react to shifting demands from its customers, according to a statement.

COURTESY PHOTO

“The industries we serve are constantly changing, and we have to keep adapting and expanding to meet the changing needs of our customers,” Jeremy Waller, general manager of Niles Steel Tank said in a statement. “They demand top performance, reliability and durability from our products, and our goal is to exceed their expectations by delivering the highest quality products in the industry.”

Alloy Works makes custom tanks for customers in the hydronics, chemical and petrochemical, dairy and food processing, brewing and winery, pharmaceutical and air products industries.

Niles Steel Tank is a subsidiary of Bradford White Corp. of Ambler, Pa. Bradford White also operates a Michigan manufacturing facility in Middleville.