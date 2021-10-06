Buell Motorcycle set to produce new Hammerhead 1190 sportbikes

CASCADE TWP. — New Buell motorcycles are heading into production, and the local company behind the brand’s revival has made good on its promise to produce them in the Grand Rapids area.

Buell Motorcycle Co., now based in Cascade Township, recently announced that it would begin producing the Buell Hammerhead 1190 and is taking reservations for the sportbike beginning Nov. 1.

Revered by many as an iconic American superbike brand, Buell has maintained a 35-year — albeit inconsistent — history in the industry. Originally founded by motorcycle racer Erik Buell more than three decades ago, and formerly owned by Harley-Davidson, the assets to Erik Buell Racing LLC eventually landed in the hands of Bill Melvin and his Grand Rapids-based liquidation company, Liquid Asset Partners LLC, in 2016.

In April 2020, Melvin and his company earned the right to use the Buell Motorcycles name as he announced plans to revive the brand and set up shop in Grand Rapids.

“When we said ‘Buell is Back,’ we meant it,” Melvin, who is CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co., said in a statement. “We have former executives from Buell, General Motors, Lotus Engineering, Toyota and Bombardier Recreational Products ensuring we are manufacturing and developing the highest quality products.

“Now we are putting the finishing touches on our factory and kicking off production of the Best American Superbike on Nov. 1.”

Until this point, Melvin’s company has maintained low-volume bike production in Grand Rapids under the name EBR Motorcycles.

Earlier in the year, Buell Motorcycle announced that it plans to release 10 performance models by the year 2024.

The company also hinted at an innovative online ordering and delivery system for its bikes, called Buellvana. Additional details on the system are expected later this month, according to the company.