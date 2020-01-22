Cameron-DynaTorque to close, layoff 64 in Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Houston-based oil and gas industry supplier Cameron International Corp. is closing its Muskegon facility, according to a notice filed with the state.

The closure will result in the loss of 64 jobs, the company said in a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing with the state.

In the filing, the company said it expected layoffs to begin in May until the plant’s permanent closure on Jan. 15, 2021. Cameron “will cease to occupy or operate the facility” at 2076 Northwoods Drive in Egelston Township, according to the filing.

Affected employees at the plant — including machinists, engineers, sales staff and supervisors — are not represented by a union and will not have bumping rights, according to the notice.

The plant, previously known as DynaTorque, was purchased by Cameron in 2008. Oilfield services company Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB), also based in Houston, acquired Cameron for $14.8 billion in 2016.

A representative from Cameron did not respond to a request for comment.