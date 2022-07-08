Cascade Engineering sells major unit to focus on innovation, ‘traditional’ markets

CASCADE TWP. — Family-owned plastic injection molding manufacturer Cascade Engineering Inc. recently sold a major unit focused on commercial trucks and buses to an Indiana company.

Kendallville, Ind.-based Creative Liquid Coatings Inc. acquired CK Technologies LLC’s assets and book of business on June 3.

Focused on injection molding for commercial vehicles, CK Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary and the largest business unit of Cascade Engineering with locations in Ohio, North Carolina and Texas. CLC will add these operations to its portfolio of manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Kentucky and South Carolina.

“The sale of CKT means Cascade Engineering will completely focus on innovation in sustainable plastics while serving its many customers in its traditional markets — solid waste and recycling, office furniture, custom polymers, and automotive markets in the U.S. and in Europe through its location in Budapest, Hungary,” Cascade Marketing Manager Amy Caudle told MiBiz via email.

Caudle added that Cascade will “place a significant investment in its West Michigan facilities, including several new presses and various updates and renovations.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Industry trade publication Plastics News reported this week that CK Technologies’ assets in the deal included 16 presses, some of which have already been deployed in Ohio. The two companies had long worked together, and the deal will help boost CLC’s total sales to nearly $400 million, according to the report.

Founded in 2002, CK Technologies was a national brand that was formerly led by Cascade President and CEO Christina Keller. Cascade’s family of companies includes Automotive Americas, Automotive Europe, Cascade Cart Solutions, Innovative Plastic Technologies and Noble Polymers.