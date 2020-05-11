Collision Consolidation Co. acquires Stonewall Road Automotive Group

Holland-based Collision Consolidation Co. LLC has acquired Stonewall Road Automotive Group, a Grand Rapids-based multi-state operator of MAACO automotive repair centers.

Stonewall Road Automotive Group operates five locations in metro Detroit, four in Maryland and one in Ohio, according to a statement.

“We were seeking a solid platform by which to selectively add bolt-on acquisitions,” Mike Brien, lead partner at Collision Consolidation, said in a statement. “After a period of integration and understanding, we will be prepared to begin looking for additional ways to grow the company, both organically and via acquisition.”

The company will continue to operate under the Stonewall Road Automotive Group name and all key people are remaining with the firm following the transition, according to Brien. Stonewall Road Automotive employs 120 people.

Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC represented Stonewall Road Automotive in the sale.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic and ensuing workplace shutdowns, business deals have not slowed, according to Calder Capital Managing Partner Max Friar.

“We continue to receive inquiries from buyers looking for quality opportunities and

transactions continue to progress,” Friar said in a statement. “Despite these challenging times, we are moving ahead at a record-breaking pace.”