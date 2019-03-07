Composite Builders to double manufacturing space in Holland

HOLLAND — Composite Builders LLC plans invest over $344,000 to more than double its manufacturing space.

The company, a manufacturer serving the military, marine, energy, recreation, aerospace and architectural markets, plans to renovate 30,000 square feet of space within its existing facility at 430 W. 18th St. in Holland, according to a statement.

With the expansion, the company plans to add 15 jobs and accommodate the production of larger projects, including a new 75-foot America’s Cup sailboat for Stars and Stripes Team USA.

Composite Builders makes a range of components using advanced lightweight materials, including carbon fiber. The manufacturer said it often partners on projects with other local businesses, including Holland-based Christensen Fiberglass LLC, Zeeland-based AllRout Inc. and Plascore Inc., also of Zeeland.

“The strong appeal to us growing our business in West Michigan is in the sense of community, economic growth, and forward thinking for the aerospace and manufacturing industries,” Composite Builders CEO Brian MacInnes said in a statement.

Zeeland-based economic development group Lakeshore Advantage Corp. connected the company to local and state resources and incentives, including a 12-year tax abatement from the city of Holland.

“Composite Builders is a shining example of the engineering and innovation that occurs in industry along West Michigan’s lakeshore region that continuously makes final products better, faster, stronger, safer,” stated Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage.