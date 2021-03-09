Conveyor Concepts of Michigan plans expansion to Coopersville facility

A Coopersville-based manufacturer of structural steel and material handling equipment plans to expand its headquarters.

Conveyor Concepts of Michigan LLC, which serves the e-commerce, distribution and food and beverage industries, announced on Tuesday that it was investing $1.3 million in an expansion to its facility in Coopersville, located in the Midway Industrial Park.

This is the second expansion for the company in the last four years.

Conveyor Concepts worked with local economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. to make connections pertinent to the expansion. The City of Coopersville also approved support for the project through an 11-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“When we first moved to Coopersville, we started in a 20,000 square foot building with six employees,” Conveyor Concepts owner Doug Stapley said in a statement. “We have been blessed throughout the years to be able to expand current buildings and purchase properties to build new facilities. As a result, we now have three buildings and over 70 employees.”

Stapley said that Coopersville has been supportive of his company’s growth.

The investment will mean a 30,000-square-foot expansion to the facility, allowing the company to keep pace with the growing demands of its customers. The investment will also be used for capital equipment and additional supplies.

With the expansion, Conveyor Concepts expects to create up to six jobs over the next two years.